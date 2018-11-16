Ayanis Plays The Girl Next Door For Mack Wilds In Her Video For “Wait A Minute” [VIDEO]

Atlantic Records Singer Ayanis Releases New EP ‘Direction” And Video For Second Single

We’ve had our eye on Ayanis for awhile and now the Atlantic Records signee is ready for the world. Her new EP ‘Direction’ is officially available on all platforms as of TODAY and her video for her second single “Wait A Minute” also just dropped. One of our favorite actor/singers Mack Wilds plays her love interest. Watch it below:

Cute right? I know you dug that interpolation of NEXT’s old school classic right…

Hit the flip for the video for Ayanis’ first single “Awh Yeh”