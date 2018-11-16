The Rewind Episode 16

On the latest episode of “The Rewind” hosts Landon and DJ Franchise talk Mahershala Ali’s new movie Green Book. In it, Ali plays a famed pianist who has an Italian bodyguard played by Viggo Mortensen to protect him on a concert tour in the Deep South.

Franchise LOVED the film and gave it a 10/10 even comparing it to Denzel’s portrayal of Malcolm X.

“I’m a street bully when it comes to movies, I’m a street bully when it comes to music but […] this movie was tremendous and I really think people should check it out. I’m a big fan of Green Book,” said Franchise.

They also discussed Sade “shining up her crown” for the track “The Big Unknown” from The Widows soundtrack before paying homage to the late, great Stan Lee.

Check out the latest episode of The Rewind above!