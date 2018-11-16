Bandwidth Bigots: White Dunkin Donuts Owner Calls Cops On Black Woman For Using The WiFi

Dunkin Donuts Owner Calls Cops On Black Woman For Using WiFi

We cain’t eem use the cotdamn wifi no mo’.

In the latest case of white people calling 12 on Black folks for minding their own muthaf**kin’ business, we have Christina Cabral, a Dunkin Donuts owner in Fairfax, VA. According to Yahoo!, Cabral is accused of racially profiling Tirza Wilbon White when she came into the store, as she has for two years now, and sat down to log-on to the information superhighway.

“I had just sat down when a woman I had never seen before walked up and asked, ‘Are you going to buy coffee?’” White, 46, a former assistant professor at the University of Maryland and mother of two, tells Yahoo Lifestyle. “I told her I planned on buying coffee after I got settled, but not if it were mandated.”

Tirza posted three videos of her interaction with Cabral on Facebook so that we could all see exactly what happened when she confronted her.

Just another day wearing brown skin. SMFH.