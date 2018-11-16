ENERGY: Desiigner Warns Charlamagne & DJ Envy Not To Play With Him After They Mocked The Rapper

Desiigner Is Sending A Message to Charlamagne and DJ Envy

Desiigner is not happy with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy after the two Breakfast Club hosts mocked his voice.

In a video shared to his Instagram Story on Friday, Desiigner responded to the opening moments of a clip from the Breakfast Club in which the two hosts traded impressions of Desiigner’s voice. Angela Yee repeatedly told her co-hosts that they were being rude, but that definitely didn’t stop them from getting their jokes off.

The clip has since been removed from Youtube.

“I’m cool, I was laughing on the phone, but I’m a grown-ass man, bro,” Desiigner explained on Friday. “You and Envy, I would slap the shit outta y’all. Deadass. I’m a grown man, I work, I do this hard by myself. Don’t play with me.”

Following that message, Desiigner later mentioned their families and urged them to go straight to work when in New York. “I’m doing something good for change,” the rapper continued. “I’m changing the world. I’m doing this shit…I will beat the shit out both of y’all…Don’t play yourself. Go to work. Go to Power 105. Go to work, bro. You got kids that go to school, n***a.”

Luckily for Angela Yee, Desiigner said “it’s love” toward her.

Check out what he had to say about the situation below:

The subject of the since-deleted Breakfast Club segment was the Change 4 Change Radiothon, which will this year be raising funds for the youth mental health-centered Project 375 non-profit.

Hopefully we get to hear the Breakfast Club hosts talk about this exchange on the show tomorrow.