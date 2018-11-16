6lackLove: Meet The Cute Melaniny Couple Going Viral For Their 6Black Concert Proposal [Video]

Sweet: Boyfriend Reveals How Long His Magical 6lack Concert Proposal Took

A video of a boyfriend taking a knee in front of hundreds at a 6lack concert is warming up the internet. In it, Ramelito, a 6lack fan, plays a montage of the couple’s moments before his girlfriend is called to the stage and he pops the big question.

Check it out if you haven’t seen it! Ramalito revealed this moment actually took over a month to plan.

On planning the perfect proposal to his Queen, the boyfriend wrote:

So much effort and planning within the last month in a half went into making this one special moment happen. I had an idea and I just ran with it. This night was all about celebrating the woman I love and seeing myself doing LIFE with.

Cute, and he gave a special thanks to 6lack for helping the moment happen…