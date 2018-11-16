Bye Whore! Kim Kardashian Says Shameless Cheater Tristan Is FAKE AF For Being Around Khloe [Video]

Kim Says Tristan Is Only Sorry For Cheating Because He Was Caught

Kim Kardashian is NOT holding her tongue when it comes to her TRUE feelings for Tristan on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”. KUWTK cameras were there to document the moments during and after Tristan’s dirty cheating scandal broke, while Khloe was ready to pop with their baby True. Welp, Kim tells millions of folks on camera that Tristan is PHONY for being around Khloe and he’s only around because he’s trying to save face.

Press play to peep Kim go off on him!