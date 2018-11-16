Championships: Meek Mill Shares Title And Cover For Upcoming Album, Releasing November 30

Meek Mill Releases More Info About Upcoming Album

In a profile published yesterday by Vogue, Meek Mill confirmed that his new LP will be dropping on November 30. Now we’ve got even more news on the upcoming project, including the official album title. The Philly rapper revealed both title and the cover art for the project through a tweet and an IG post he put up on Friday afternoon.

“CHAMPIONSHIPS – 11/30” Meek tweeted between two trophy emojis, confirming that Championships to be the title for the project, along with the November 30 release date.

This recent announcement comes shortly after teasing the LP’s release date as he took part in a criminal justice reform discussion at Georgetown University only a week ago. Though he confirmed the date of release in the aforementioned Vogue interview, he didn’t talk about the title of the album in the piece–but he did speak about dealing with the terms of his probation while fighting for criminal justice reform with big names like Jay-Z.

“We’re taking a superhero approach, where we’re trying to do amazing things . . . things that have never been seen before,” Mill told Vogue about the group’s mission. “We started with a bold number, saying we’re trying to help free a million people, and we’re not saying free a million people out of prison. Half of these people are on probation or parole, or on cash bail and things like that.”

Beyond just a release date and cover for the highly anticipated project, he also previewed his upcoming collaboration with Cardi B. In the video that accompanies Vogue’s piece, Meek can be seen playing a clip from his new album, and confirms the track is with the Bronx rapper.

Check out a first look at the album cover for Meek Mill’s upcoming Championships album below.