Ayo Technology: Texas Man Saved From Spending 99 Years In Prison Thanks To A Selfie

Cops arrested 22-year old Christopher Precopia while he was working at a lumberyard in Williamson County, TX, and accused him of burglary with intent to commit other crimes.

Christopher had no idea what he was being taken to jail for, then later found out that his ex-girlfriend from high school had fabricated a story to the cops.

The KVUE reports:

The accuser said Precopia broke into her home in Temple and sliced an X into her chest with a box cutter. Her identity is not being made public because she is not being charged with a crime. She would later admit to Temple police that she reported Precopia because she had a rocky relationship with him several years earlier. On the night of the alleged attack, Precopia was actually 65 miles away at a hotel in Austin with his mom, Erin Precopia. Luckily, he decided to take a selfie of himself with his family that evening, which he posted on social media.

Police have finally dropped the charges against Precopia nine months after his arrest. Thank God for selfies.