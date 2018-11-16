Cut & Sew Shady: Ashanti’s Lil’ Sister Kenashia Douglas Says Cardi B’s Fashion Nova Line Bit Her Style
Kenashia Douglas feels wronged, slighted, and obviously butthurt over one of the designs in Cardi B’s sold out Fashion Nova line.
The fashion designer took to Instagram to air out her feelings about having her work allegedly copied and essentially stolen.
As I roll over and say THANKS for the day. Peep how the universe works.. I was planning to put this pic up as a tbt today bc I’m tired of it I posted it last year and as a creative things get old and annoying fast.. . And I peeped people, certain designers I’ve worked with even! try to run with the design and make it their own. I charged it to the game cuz I’m no hater bitch and I know the possibilities of my creativity are limitless & I can Rely solely on that an be good! however im reminded no matter how old never doubt myself! #Fashionnova
What do you think? Does Shi $hi have a point? The designs DO look VERY similar.
