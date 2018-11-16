Jesus Be A Thanksgiving Meal: Salmonella Outbreak Causes USDA To Recall Raw Turkey 

A lot of folks’ will be having a meatless Thanksgiving this year after the USDA’s recent recall on raw turkey.

CNN reports:

Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products after the USDA found that a sample of the products tested positive for a salmonella reading matching the outbreak strain. The samples were from a Sept. 11, 2018 production, and, according to the USDA, the rest of the products shipped nationwide.

The Department of Agriculture has no idea where the outbreak started, which could mean that “it might be widespread in the turkey industry.” At least one person in California has passed away and 164 others across 35 states have been affected or hospitalized by the outbreak.

Health officials are still investigating. Be safe though.