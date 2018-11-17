Narcos Or Nah: U.S. Coast Guard Seize Over 18 Tons Of Cocaine On Florida Coast; Valued At $500 Million [Video]

U.S. Coast Guard Intercepts Half A Billion Dollars Worth Of Cocaine In Florida

According to CBS Miami, an estimated $500 million dollars worth of cocaine was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard and will never make it to the streets of South Florida.

The 18.5 tons of cocaine was seized in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America. There were 15 separate suspected drug smuggling vessel interdictions performed by multiple U.S. Coast Guard cutters.

“This multi-ton offload of cocaine represents not just the work of the men and women of Coast Guard Cutter James, but that of our partners and allies that work every day to dismantle the criminal organizations that seek to profit from trafficking drugs and other illicit items to our shores,” said Capt. Jeffrey Randall (commanding officer of the cutter James).

“It takes a network to defeat a network, and we will continue to expand our capabilities and leverage these partnerships to amplify our impact and stop this illegal trade which threatens our national security and breads instability in our partner nations.”