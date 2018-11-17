This Is America: Stacey Abrams Ends Bid For Georgia Governor; Calls Out Brian Kemp For Voter Suppression [Video]
By Bossip Staff
Stacey Abrams Ends Georgia Governor Campaign
Democrat Stacey Abrams has ended her campaign for governor of Georgia.
During her announcement, she said, “This is not a speech of concession.” She shared that she plans to file a federal lawsuit to challenge the “gross mismanagement” of elections in the state of Georgia. “I will not concede because the erosion of our democracy is not right.”
