A Lil’ Positivity: Kanye West Donates $150,000 To The Family Of A Chicago Security Guard That Was Gunned Down By Police

Kanye Donates $150K To Family Of Slain Security Guard

According to TMZ, Kanye West seems to have been touched by the tragic story of Jemel Roberson, the Chicago security guard that was wrongfully slain by police. The rapper decided to donate $150,000 to the family who had a Gofundme account set up with a goal of only $10,000.

Roberson was reportedly working security at Manny’s Blue Room Bar Sunday around 4:00 AM when several drunk customers were ordered out. One of the customers returned to the bar with a gun and opened fire. Roberson allegedly returned fire, then detained the gunman and held him at gunpoint until police arrived. When the police officer got to the scene, he then shot Roberson and killed him.

Roberson was reportedly working extra shifts to save up a little extra money to spend on his young son for the holidays.