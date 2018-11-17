Anderson .Paak Walks Us Through 10 Things He Can’t Live Without [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Anderson .Paak

Source: Shun Atkins / Radio One

10 Things Anderson .Paak Can’t Live Without

Fresh off the release of his highly-anticipated project Oxnard, Anderson .Paak runs us through his 10 everyday essentials for life.

From his gold chain that was gifted to him by Thundercat to his bright pink Gucci wallet, Anderson has some pretty unique essentials.

Check out the video below to see what the California native carries with him every single day.

 

 

 

Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hip-Hop, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.