Anderson .Paak Walks Us Through 10 Things He Can’t Live Without [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
10 Things Anderson .Paak Can’t Live Without
Fresh off the release of his highly-anticipated project Oxnard, Anderson .Paak runs us through his 10 everyday essentials for life.
From his gold chain that was gifted to him by Thundercat to his bright pink Gucci wallet, Anderson has some pretty unique essentials.
Check out the video below to see what the California native carries with him every single day.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.