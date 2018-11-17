Instagram Official: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Confirm What We Already Knew

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Let Fans Know They’re Married

On Friday, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin hit Instagram to confirm what fans have known for quite some time—they’re married.

The 21-year-old model kept it simple, changing her name to Hailey Bieber on IG, while her superstar husband posted a photo that was captioned “My wife is awesome.”

Biebs and Hailey got engaged in July, at which point Biebs posted a really sweet message to let everyone know it’s real.

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect,” he wrote in part.

In September the newlyweds were spotted at a courthouse after being engaged for just two months, which obviously let the cat out of the bag that they’d tied the knot. Hit the flip to see some of their cutest Instagram photos together.