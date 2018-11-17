Jemele Hill Talks Leaving ESPN, Mental Health, & More On ‘The Breakfast Club’ [Video]

Jemele Hill Stops By The Breakfast Club

Jemele Hill made headlines when she got that BAG leaving her longtime home at ESPN, and now she’s back at The Breakfast Club for the first time since she left the network to talk about how life’s been treating her since.

While on the show, Hill covers everything from her ESPN buyout, to the importance of mental health, to LeBron James.

Take a look at the full interview below to hear Jemele drop some gems.