Late Night Mimi: Mariah Carey And Ty Dolla $ign Perform “The Distance” On ‘Fallon’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Mariah Carey Stops By The Tonight Show For A Special Performance
Mariah Carey season is officially in full swing, and it’s right in time for the holiday season.
To kick off her run, the songstress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of her new track “The Distance” with a little help from Ty Dolla $ign.
Check out the entire performance below:
