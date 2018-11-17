Slimmy Trimmy: Tisha Campbell Martin Looks Fit & FINE At The Tender Age Of 50…GO GINA!
At The Tender Age Of 50: Tisha Campbell Looks GOODT!
Tisha Campbell Martin must be hitting the gym and eating healthy because this is the BEST she’s ever looked! The 50-year-old singer, actress, dancer is gearing up to host the Soul Train Awards with her best friend Tichina Arnold so she’s been getting fitted for wardrobe. Check out how GREAT she looks.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight I’m on @empire with my girl the gorgeous and talented @tarajiphenson along with the beautiful @gabby3shabby @tarhondajay @serayah @msvfox @tasha4realsmith seen here with the captivating and awesome @nicoleariparker and directed by @jussiesmollett !!! He kilt it!!!
Recently, Tisha divorced her ex-husband Duane Martin, so this must be a REVENGE body. Do you think she’s looking to date again? This is how Tisha looked, just a few years ago.
50 looks GOOD on her! Hit the flip for more fit and fine photos of Tisha Campbell.
View this post on Instagram
Join me tomorrow @therevolutionnola on July 6th of Essence Festival in New Orleans! Im throwing @tichinaarnold a 90s bday party for their grand opening & it is going UP! Get your crew together & come party with me & Tichina! Thank you to @givemelifeboutique for these clothes!!! #essencefestival2018 @koolkelly17_ #essencefestival #storyofmylife #blackownedvenue #blackownedbusiness #tishacampbell #tichinaarnold @tichinazenay @essence @essencefestival @therevolutionnola @spencer.s2 @jc1906
View this post on Instagram
#swipe⬅️ Out chea in Las Vegas getn readt for the Countdown here with these 2 for the 2018 #soultrain awards #cohost @tichinaarnold @tishacampbellmartin #bet #pam #gina #behindthescenes #epic TNT 💯🍂 #legends 💯#hairxmakeupbymajor #themajorlook #glamfam #workingit #setlife🎥
View this post on Instagram
Thank you all for my beautiful birthday wishes #instagram FAM #twitter FAM and #facebook Fam!! This is the happiest I have ever been in my LIFE. I have THE most amazing, God-loving, grounded friends I’m in a quiet place with some friends and fam. I got to have breakfast this morning with 12 people. We prayed, and one by one l, I got to confess to each one of them what they mean to me. The perfect #birthday being surrounded by honesty, non-judgement, kindness, support understanding and LOVE #perfectbirthday #sheready #happybirthday #itsmymotherfuckinbirthday #thankful #grateful #thehappiestivebeeninawhile #steelhere #bestisyettocome #tishacampbell #buttheturnupisreal
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.