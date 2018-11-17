Slimmy Trimmy: Tisha Campbell Martin Looks Fit & FINE At The Tender Age Of 50…GO GINA!

- By Bossip Staff
At The Tender Age Of 50: Tisha Campbell Looks GOODT!

Tisha Campbell Martin must be hitting the gym and eating healthy because this is the BEST she’s ever looked! The 50-year-old singer, actress, dancer is gearing up to host the Soul Train Awards with her best friend Tichina Arnold so she’s been getting fitted for wardrobe. Check out how GREAT she looks.

Recently, Tisha divorced her ex-husband Duane Martin, so this must be a REVENGE body. Do you think she’s looking to date again? This is how Tisha looked, just a few years ago.

50 looks GOOD on her! Hit the flip for more fit and fine photos of Tisha Campbell.

In a wardrobe fitting for….

