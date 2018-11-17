Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Reportedly “Deferred” Pending An “Additional Investigation”

Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death “Deferred” At This Time

Hearts were broken all over the nation when friends, family, and fans heard news that Kim Porter passed away at only 47 years old. Now, according to a report from E! News, the L.A. County coroner has called for an “additional investigation” into the death of the beloved mom, model, and actress.

From E!:

“One day after the model, actress and longtime girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combswas discovered dead at the age of 47, E! News has learned her cause of death is currently “deferred” for further testing. As previously reported, Porter was said to be receiving medical treatment for pneumonia prior to her passing. First responders were called to her Toluca Lake, Calif. home on Thursday over a potential cardiac arrest episode. Detectives also told the media they do not suspect foul play.”

Porter shared three kids with music mogul Diddy—Christian and twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James—as well as Quincy, her eldest son from a previous relationship with Al B. Sure.

We will continue to keep you updated as more news surfaces. Hit the flip for Porter’s final social media posts…may the beauty rest in peace.