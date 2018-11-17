Melanie “Mel B” Brown Says Eddie Murphy Was Her One True Love Before He ‘Spectacularly Dumped’ Her

Mel B Says Eddie Murphy Was The Love Of Her Life

Mel B has had quite the whirlwind two years, divorcing her husband of over 10 years, Stephen Belafonte, and being wrapped up in multiple court cases regarding extortion, blackmail, and physical and financial abuse allegations.

But according to Melanie, it all started when she lost the love of her life, Eddie Murphy. If you’ll recall, Mel B was in a year-long relationship with Eddie which resulted in their daughter Angel…but ended up getting dumped mid-pregnancy and meeting Stephen Belafonte before even giving birth.

As she tells The Sun, in promotion of her upcoming memoir “Brutally Honest,” Eddie was her one great love, but she lost it all over a misunderstanding.

“I‘d been madly in love with Eddie and I lost him. Eddie was and still is the love of my life. He’s a genuinely decent man. It’s like a love story where we both have different versions of why it ended.”

Apparently Mel and Eddie met at a dinner party and had instant chemistry. The two were in relationship bliss for months on end. Eddie even asked Mel’s mother if he could have her hand in marriage, and Mel designed a Cartier engagement ring. Everything seemed perfect…until Melanie began to question if Eddie needed to have his entire family (his mother Lillian, his brother Charlie, multiple other family, friends, and staff members) living under his same roof.

Things came to a head when she discovered she was pregnant. Eddie was over the moon with the news. But then Mel suggested they purchase their own home together — 50/50 split — separate from the multiple friends and family he shared space with. Eddie said no, and didn’t feel it to be necessary. That’s when arguments began, and Mel got the idea to force his hand with the silent treatment.

“I told Eddie, ‘I need a break for a few days. I need time to think.’ ‘Are you insane?’ he said. ‘What do you need to think about?’”

She took her then 7-year-old daughter Phoenix and flew from LA to Leeds, ignoring all of Eddie’s repeated calls. After a few days away, she boarded the plane back home to work things out and see if Eddie was ready to look at things her way. But while she was on the way home, a TV reporter asked Eddie about the pregnancy and he had THIS to say:

“We’re not together anymore, and I don’t know whose that child is until it comes out and has a blood test.”

Mel was devastated, raging on Eddie. She let him know what he had done — making her look like a gold digging opportunist unsure of who her child’s father was — was completely unforgivable.

“He said, ‘Well, you left me.’ He sounded cold. I explained I hadn’t, then said, ‘I’m going to have to leave you now as this is what you’ve done to me’. I was pregnant. Dumped in public and made to look like a complete and utter slut and gold digger. I wasn’t prepared for that tidal wave of vitriol crashing over me. I still can’t forget being heavily pregnant with Angel and dropping Phoenix to school and a man driving past yelling ‘Whore!’ at me in front of all those LA mums.”

Sheesh. Welp, next thing you know. Mel met Stephen Belafonte…who ended up squandering her $90 million fortune, blackmailing her with forced sex tapes, beating her, etc for the next 11 years of her life…

“Eddie had publicly dumped me, I’d just given birth to our daughter Angel, and suddenly, here was this man who found me attractive and said he wanted to look after me.”

Yikes. Who knows how things would have worked out if these two just had a simple conversation rather than lashing out at one another like this?

Anita Bugge/WireImage/Jesse Grant/Getty Images