Black Boss OUT: Channing Dungey Steps Down As President Of Entertainment At ABC 

It’s the end of a very short era for television. Channing Dungey, who became the first Black woman to lead entertainment programming at a major broadcast network, is leaving ABC.

She’s also the Entertainment President known for making the bold decision to cancel Roseanne after the star’s racist rant. Dungey said in a statement,

“I’m incredibly proud of what the team and I have accomplished over the years, and all the meaningful and impactful programming we’ve developed. This job has been the highlight of my career. While I’ve loved every moment and knew I could call ABC home for many years to come, I’m excited to tackle new challenges.”

Karey Burke, head of original programming for cable channel Freeform, will replace Dungey. The news of her departure comes amid ABC’s parent company, Disney’s, plan to make major changes at the company as they acquire 21st Century Fox.

Welp, it was nice while it lasted.