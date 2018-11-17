Welp! Mariah Carey Has PISSED Off Her Mayo-y MAGA Fans By Posting THIS Photo…

Smile racists, we see you!

Trump Supporters Upset With Mariah Carey For Posing With Colin Kaepernick

Mariah Carey has been having one heck of a week! After charting with a 17-year-old Glitter soundtrack, Mariah released her album Caution to excited Lambs and has been on an exciting media run. Now she’s gotten to meet one of her favorite activists. Mariah flicked it up with Colin Kaepernick and shared the photo on Instagram saying it was “such an honor.”

Doesn’t she look happy???

Welp! Her fans who are also fans of the MAGA ruler were not too pleased with the photo op. Dozens of comments poured in from folks who called Mariah a “trader” and “disappointing” for siding with Colin Kaepernick’s politics. Did they FORGET she was BLACK????

Here are just a few of the STOOPID comments left under her photo:

@bmorr110 @hesaidwhatowho all I said was this is disappointing, I’m a military family and there is many other ways to be an activist than to discredit the very men and women that allow you to even be an activist or to allow you to have the 5th amendment. Being an activist doesn’t mean you bring down others it’s supposed to help bring change, not more controversy. And that’s exactly what happen with this guy. @dewjnky16 Man Mariah! I have loved & supported you through all of your us & downs & defended you!! But THIS!!! Not NO BUT HELL NO!! USO TOURS or was that just about money???? @djjarvisreis How could u take a pic with a terrorist. @julieknoch Why Mariah? Why!! You’re so much better than to stand next to this man.

Aww poor thangs! In the words on Mariah, “how about you GTFO!”