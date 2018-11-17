Jesus Take The Wheel: Former NFL Baller Jack Fields Jr. Killed After Stabbing Cop Multiple Times

Ex-NFL Player Jack Fields Jr. Killed After Stabbing Cop

Ex-Denver Broncos running back Jack Fields Jr. was shot and killed by police after he stabbed and officer several times according to TMZ.

The former athlete was at a Residence Inn in August, Georgia when a call came in describing “trouble with subject”. When Sheriff’s Deputy Stephan Psillos found Fields in the hotel lobby and went to handcuff him, Fields allegedly pulled a knife from his coat and began stabbing him.

Psillos fought back and eventually shot Fields, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

No telling what exactly Fields was doing to make the hotel call the police, but back in 2015, he made news by punching one of his teammates unconscious during a locker room brawl.