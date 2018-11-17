Sympathy Or Payola? Cardi B’s ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Named Best Album Of 2018 By TIME

Say what you want about Cardi B and her fans, but apparently there are Bardi Gang members in very high places.

TIME Magazine named their top 10 albums of 2018, and the Bronx emcee’s debut effort Invasion Of Privacy came in at number one. The publication wrote,

“Invasion of Privacy delivered—not just on the dark, defensive rap that earned her legions of fans, but also with irresistible hits like the fizzy “I Like It,” which nods at her Latin roots. Cardi’s debut doesn’t just earn her a seat at hip-hop’s table—it marks her as a singular voice.”

Thoughts? Check out the full list here.