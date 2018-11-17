The Breakfast Club: Tekashi69 Explains Why He Fired His Entire Team, Talks Recent Shooting And New Album [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tekashi69 Returns To The Breakfast Club
Tekashi69 “The King of New York” returns to The Breakfast Club to talk about all the drama that has been surrounding him lately. He explains why he fired his entire management team, talks about the recent shootings that have taken place near him, and also talk about his new album.
It’s Tr3yway, stupid.
