New Music: Stalley Weighs His Vehicle “Options” On Single Featuring Pregnant Boy & J. Black

#BOSSIPSounds: Stalley – Options Feat. Pregnant Boy & J. Black

“Which car imma drive ta-day???” Ask Stalley and it’s either the 87 Cutlass or a classic Chevy on his new single “Options”. Stalley takes it back to his Intelligent Trunk Music roots on this new track featuring a mean trumpet. A year ago from this recent release, Stalley dropped the first part of his “Tell The Truth Shame The Devil” trilogy, so does this mean a new project is on the way?

Notable lyrics: “These whips, call them my slaves. Except they all white cocaine. That’s how I reverse the pain!” Aye! Hit play to listen.