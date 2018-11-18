Forever FLOTUS: Michelle Obama’s Memoir “Becoming” Sells Over 750,000 Copies On First Day Of Its Release

Michelle Obama’s Book Sold More Than 750,000 Copies On Its First Day

First day sales for Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” topped 725,000 copies, making it one of the year’s biggest debuts.

According to the Associate Press, that the figures include sales and pre-orders for the former first lady’s memoir include hardcover, audio and e-books editions for the United States and Canada. The book follows Obama’s journey from Chicago’s South Side to the White House, and many reviews have been positive. The Washington Post praised it as “impressive balance in telling the truth of her challenges while repeatedly acknowledging her lucky life.”

The book was released earlier this week and Crown (publisher) also announced that it had raised the book’s print run from 1.8 million copies to 2.6 million following the successful release.

“Becoming” had the biggest opening of any books in 2018 by Crown’s parent company (Penguin Random House).