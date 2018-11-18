Andrew Gillum Officially Concedes Florida Governor Race To Republican Ron DeSantis [Video]

Andrew Gillum Officially Concedes Florida Governor’s Race

According to CNN, Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum officially conceded to Republican Ron DeSantis, two days after a machine recount ended. The machine recount had DeSantis still leading by over 3,000 votes. The Tallahassee mayor congratulated DeSantis on becoming the next governor of Florida.

Gillum conceded on Election Night, but later retracted it after the margin of votes between him and DeSantis shrunk within the level of a legally required recount and there was a chance at a runoff.

Donald Trump congratulated DeSantis on his victory, and called Gillum a “strong Democrat warrior long into the future – a force to reckon with!”