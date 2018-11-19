Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2018 Soul Train Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
Erykah Badu 2018 Soul Train Music Awards Red Carpet

Source: David Becker / Getty Images

2018 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet

Celebs came out this weekend to Las Vega’s Orleans Arena for the 2018 Soul Train awards. This year’s carpet was flooded with a variety of high (and low-end) looks from your favorite stars in music and entertainment.

Seen on the scene were the show’s hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold…

Soul Train

Source: ENT / Splash News

 

as well as SZA…

Soul Train

Source: ENT / Splash News

makeup artist/YouTube star Aaliyah Jay…

Soul Train

Source: ENT / Splash News

Soul Train Legend honoree Erykah Badu…

Soul Train

Source: ENT / Splash News

Normani…

Normani 2018 Soul Train Music Awards Red Carpet

Source: ARUS10/SplashNews.com / Splash

Tami Roman…

Tami Roman 2018 Soul Train Music Awards

Source: ARUS10 / SplashNews.com / Splash News

 

 

and Amber Riley.

Soul Train

Source: ENT / Splash News

K. Michelle was also spotted rocking a boob-baring ensemble for the after show.

 

 

2018 Soul Train Music Awards

Source: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) Premium Access SML 4098 x 3159 px | / Getty Images

 

The 2018 Soul Train Awards air Sunday, November 25 at 8/9 c on BET.

Coach Dee Soul Train Music Awards

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images / Getty Images

Hey Coach D!

See more looks on the flip.

Kid ‘N Play came through.

Soul Train

Source: ENT / Splash News

Kid n play

Source: Mindy Small / Film Magic

Stevie J and Faith came coupled up.

Faith Evans and Stevie J

Source: Mindy Small / Film Magic

Kelly Price was on hand.

Soul Train

Source: ENT / Splash News

Soul Train

Source: ENT / Splash News

Justine Skye looked sharp in a suit.

Justine Skye

Source: Mindy Small / Film Magic

Jaquees took a “trip” to Soul Train.

Jacquees soul train music awards

Source: Mindy Small / Film Magic

Tichina Arnold

Source: Mindy Small / Film Magic

    MC Lyte

    Source: Mindy Small / Film Magic

