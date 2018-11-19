Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2018 Soul Train Awards?
2018 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet
Celebs came out this weekend to Las Vega’s Orleans Arena for the 2018 Soul Train awards. This year’s carpet was flooded with a variety of high (and low-end) looks from your favorite stars in music and entertainment.
Seen on the scene were the show’s hosts Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold…
as well as SZA…
makeup artist/YouTube star Aaliyah Jay…
Soul Train Legend honoree Erykah Badu…
Normani…
Tami Roman…
and Amber Riley.
K. Michelle was also spotted rocking a boob-baring ensemble for the after show.
The 2018 Soul Train Awards air Sunday, November 25 at 8/9 c on BET.
Hey Coach D!
See more looks on the flip.
Kid ‘N Play came through.
Stevie J and Faith came coupled up.
Kelly Price was on hand.
Justine Skye looked sharp in a suit.
Jaquees took a “trip” to Soul Train.
