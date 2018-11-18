Thank U, NECKS: Florida Man With Thick Throated Mugshot Released From Jail

Another day, another viral mugshot…

Charles Dion McDowell Reacts To His Mugshot Going Viral

The man whose peculiar mugshot went viral this week is free. In case you’re unaware, Charles Dion McDowell was highlighted on Florida’s Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for their weekly “Wheel of Fugitives” post and the reactions were brutal.

While the Sheriff’s Office was seriously asking social media followers to track down their latest fugitive, people couldn’t stop trolling McDowell’s thick-throated mugshot with comments like; “A

Charles, who was charged with possession of meth and cocaine and arrested for possession of drug equipment and fleeing police, is now free and responding to the vicious internet slander.

“Free man, shout out to ever female that gave me a chance,” said Charles in a video of him leaving jail. “F*** them n***s, I ain’t never worried about n****s. This is the first time I’ve ever commented on something—there was just so many [comments].”

His statement isn’t helping, however, the post on the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office page has garnered 294,000 comments and over 260,000 shares. Not only that, the memes are still coming in.

look at this throatograph pic.twitter.com/HWBvBoIVuH — codeine cris🍼 (@hondvran) November 17, 2018

Poor Charles. We wonder what’s NECKS for him.

