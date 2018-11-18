Seen On The Scene: Kelly Rowland, Ne-Yo, Jhene Aiko And More At Spotify’s 2nd Annual Secret Genius Awards
Kelly Rowland Stuns At Spotify’s Secret Genius Awards
Kelly Rowland looked absolutely stunning at Spotify’s 2nd Annual Secret Genius Awards on Friday. The brown skinned bombshell bared her shoulders in a black strapless number which she complimented with brilliant green jeweled accessories.
Kelly’s stylist Becca Gross shared photos of her gorgeous client as well and Kelly posted several photos from the event on her IG.
This was a highlight in my Life! This happened lastnight AND…….there are no words for this Brilliant Human! @quincydjones Anyone who knows me, knows My love and admiration for this man! If you’ve not seen “QUINCY” a Beautiful documentary on NETFLIX about his illustrious life. Done by his OH SO talented & beautiful daughter @rashidajones, PLEASE catch it on NETFLIX!! WOW-WOW-WOW!!!
Hit the flip for more from the awards.
