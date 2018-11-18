Watch Ella Mai Perform “Boo’d Up” and “Trip” For Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut [Video]

Ella Mai Makes Her Saturday Night Live Debut

Performing on Saturday Night Live is a major point in a musician’s career, and Ella Mai is joining the club.

The singer stopped by the late night show on Saturday for her debut performance, and of course, she performed her two biggest smash hits, “Boo’d Up” and “Trip.”

Check out Mai’s performance of “Boo’d Up” down below and click through to the next page to check out her latest rendition of “Trip.”