New Video: Tory Lanez Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “IF iT Ain’T rIGHt”
- By Bossip Staff
After his latest album release with LoVE mE NOw recently reaching #1 on the Billboard Rap Charts, Tory Lanez drops the official video for “IF iT Ain’T rIGHt.” The A Boogie wit da Hoodie featured track is the latest single off of the chart topping album.
Directed by Mid Jordan, the video showcases a laid back Tory enjoying his best life among dozens of stunning women on various fun filled colorful sets. The Grammy-nominated rapper is joined by A Boogie wit da Hoodie mid-video who spits his verse with effortless flow.
