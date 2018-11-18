Youtuber Lilly Singh Talks Collaborating With The Rock And Michelle Obama On ‘Hot Ones’ [Video]

Lilly Singh Battles Her Way Through The Wings Of Death

Lilly Singh is an absolutely huge force on YouTube with more than 14 million subscribers, along with being a writer, producer, actress, and New York Time’s best-selling author. So naturally, all there’s left to see is how she handles spicy food.

As she battles the wings of death, Singh discusses her collaborations with the likes of Dwayne Johnson and Michelle Obama, her love of pro wrestling, and the importance of mental health for YouTubers.

Check out the episode below to see if Lilly made it through all 10 wings: