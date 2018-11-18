Baller Memorabilia: LeBron James’ High School Hummer H2 Hits The Auction Block

LeBron James’ High School Car Is Going Up For Auction

One lucky fan is going to obtain a piece of LeBron James history when the Lakers star’s high school Hummer heads to an auction next week.

The basketball star’s 2003 Hummer H2 is set to hit the auction block next Monday with Goldin Auctions before finally being sold on Decemeber 8, according to reports from ESPN.

When he was a senior in high school, LeBron’s mother, Gloria, gave him the car as a gift for his 18th birthday. At the time of the big purchase back in 2003, The New York Times reported that Gloria registered the car, then-valued at $50,000, in her name and paid for it by taking out a loan. The Ohio High School Athletic Association investigated the car’s purchase to make sure it was not given to James by an outsider, which would have caused him to lose his amateur status by accepting “payment”.

The Ohio native’s taste for the finer things was apparent even back then. James’ customized SUV features a chrome grille, 28-inch chrome rims, TVs, a JBL sound system and even a Playstation 2.

This actually isn’t the first time that LeBron’s car has been up for auction before. In 2013, James’s Hummer went up for sale on eBay for $64,800 and was eventually purchased for an undisclosed amount. It has been on display at the Greater Cleveland Auction ever since.

According to ESPN, the car’s current Kelley Blue Book value is only around $18,000, not including the custom additions–but of course, that’s not taking into account whose car it is and just how much value that adds. President of Goldin Auctions, Ken Goldin, expects much more in return saying it’s “definitely a six-figure piece,” referring to the Hummer.