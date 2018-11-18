Erratic Exes Bow Wow & Erica Mena Exchange ‘500 Bodies’ Disses—But Shad Takes It Too Far With THIS

Messy exes…

Bow Wow And Erica Mena Blast Each Other

What year is it?!

That’s the question that’s being asked now that two exes are publicly bashing each other AGAIN. Bow Wow and Erica Mena have been at war on social media this weekend over a comment Erica made about her #GUHHATL ex.

After TheShadeRoom posted a video of Shad asking women why they’d want to eat at Applebee’s instead of Nobu (Uh, what?), Erica commented; “Can y’all forget I ever dealt with him PLEASE!”

The comment apparently pissed off Shad because he brought up an old social media rumor that Erica Mena slept with over 500 people, and Erica clapped back in an EPIC way.

“Nope. Just like we won’t forget them 500 bodies,” said Shad.

“You mean the 500 bodies you stayed eating between my legs standing up little man,” replied Erica. That help you grow your little whiskers.”

WOO CHILE, THE DISRESPECT.

Bow’s since taken things waaaaay left and he’s now threatening to release their sex tape. Mind you revenge porn is a CRIME in California. Erica’s since said they’ll she hire Lisa Bloom to sue him if he leaks their intimate moments.

“Erica you don’t wanna do it. Trust me I got you on tape. Don’t make me leak the tape!” wrote Bow on his Instagram story.

“Lisa bloom already on my line,” said Erica. “But this little girl has nothing on me. Be my guest weirdo! I’m read to ruin you anytime you ready”

Things have been nasty between Bow and Erica for a while now. After their 2015 breakup, Erica claimed that Bow Wow was abusive and he claimed that she lied about his sex game, at one point even tattooing his name on her privates.

Bow later said on an episode of “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” however that Erica was “the one that got away.”

Guess he’s over her now.

