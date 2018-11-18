Who Knew? Dallas Austin Reveals That ‘Drumline’ Was About Him & Kim Porter 

Friends of Kim Porter have been expressing their condolences and sharing untold stories about the late star since her untimely passing last week.

Legendary producer and Kim’s childhood friend, Dallas Austin, had to have the most touching message thus far. He posted a prom pic of he and KP from back in the day, writing:

“This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do…my mom and Kim’s mom was pregnant with us at the same time in Columbus …I have never known a life without Kim porter from kindergarten through all of our life long experiences in high school, having matching bmws or her being the biggest believer in me making it as a producer and us getting out of Columbus to be somebody ..and we made it!! we were inseparable I feel like a part of my soul has has been taken away.”

Most people didn’t know that Kim and Dallas go back that far, let alone that “Drumline” starring Nick Cannon and Zoe Saldana was based on their relationship. Dallas continued,

“Most people don’t know that Zoe Saldana played the role of Kim in “drumline” as nick cannon played my character ..we saw purple rain 15times in the theater and if you knew her you knew a strong beautiful smiling gangster angel ! I know GOD is perfect but sometimes even perfect can make a mistake”

He ended the emotional message sending love to Diddy and the rest of the Combs/Porter family. Kim Porter will be greatly missed.