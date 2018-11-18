Oxnard To NYC: Anderson .Paak Will Make His ‘SNL’ Debut In December

Source: Jim Bennett / Getty

Anderson .Paak To Perform On Saturday Night Live Next Month

On last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, it was revealed that Anderson .Paak will be the show’s musical guest on Decemever 1.

SNL teased the upcoming performances during the Steve Carell-hosted episode. His upcoming appearance is the latest in a completely stacked Season 44 that’s included musical performances from Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, and this weekend, Ella Mai.

The late night institution’s latest announcement comes during .Paak’s big weekend. The Southern California performer dropped his highly-anticipated third studio album, Oxnard, this past Thursday night. The project boasts features from huge names like Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Pusha-T, J. Cole, and Q-Tip. This past Saturday, the singer hosted Andy’s Oxnard Carnival in his hometown to celebrate the album’s release.

Anderson’s upcoming SNL episode will be hosted by Claire Foy, who’s starring in the upcoming thriller, The Girl in the Spider’s Web.