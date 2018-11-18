Devastated Diddy Comforted By Cassie Following Sudden Death Of Kim Porter

Kim Porter’s Death Brings Diddy And Cassie Together Again

Diddy has been understandably devastated by the unexpected death of ex-girlfriend Kim Porter. Friday US Weekly reported that the hip-hop mogul was inconsolable over the loss of the mother of three of his children.

“Diddy is inconsolable,” the insider says. “Kim’s passing has turned his life upside down.” The source described the former couple’s relationship as still close, even following their breakup: “Kim and Diddy didn’t always see eye-to-eye on things, but their love for their children and the deep respect they had for each other trumped any issue they had,” the source says. “They were on very good terms in recent years. She was a ‘ride or die’ and very loyal to Diddy.” “Kim treated all of Diddy’s children like her own — not just the ones they shared — which makes the situation even more devastating,” the insider tells Us. “Diddy values family over everything in his life. He sees his children as an extension of himself. [They are] his proudest achievement, and he has deep connections to them individually.”

Fortunately Diddy has been able to turn to former girlfriend Cassie for support. The pair were spotted together just a day after Porter’s death. Combs was photographed stepping out of a silver vehicle in Los Angeles, casually dressed in red basketball shorts and a black “Do The Right Thing” hoodie. Cassie was also dressed down in a black, oversized sweatshirt, leggings and sneakers.

The pair had reportedly split a month ago after dating for 11 years.

A source told E! News that the “Me and You” singer “reached out to Diddy” by “sending him a text message checking up on him and expressing her condolences” following the news of Porter’s death.

We’re glad to know that Diddy is surrounded by loved ones. This is obviously a sensitive time and we can understand why Cassie would want to make sure Puff is okay.

