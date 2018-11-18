Kendrick Johnson: Third Autopsy Claims Foul Play In Gym Mat Death Of Georgia Teen

Kendrick Johnson’s Parents’ Conduct Third Autopsy, Find Foul Play

The parents of a Georgia teen who was found dead in a wrestling mat have conducted a third autopsy. The AJC reports that Kendrick Johnson’s parents Kenneth and Jackie Johnson paid for an autopsy that found that the teen died nearly six years ago from non-accidental blunt force trauma between his neck and abdomen. The results match the first autopsy done on Kendrick, also paid for by his family.

The AJC adds that the results will make “minimal impact” considering that a federal investigation ruled out foul play

As previously reported the state medical examiner’s office said Kendrick’s 2013 cause of death was “positional asphyxia,” after he accidentally became rolled in a gym mat while allegedly trying to retrieve a pair of sneakers.

His death was ruled an accident and in 2016 the Justice Department concluded there was “insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that someone or some group of people willfully violated Kendrick Johnson’s civil rights or committed any other prosecutable federal crime.”

His parents believe that two sons of a local FBI agent; Brian, and Branden Bell murdered their son. The parents previously filed a whopping $100 million lawsuit against 38 people they believed were involved. A judge accused the Johnsons of fabricating evidence to support their claims and they were ordered to pay attorney’s fees to multiple defendants.

SMH…this is all so sad. All these years and still no answers for this family.