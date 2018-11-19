Cancelled: Justine Skye Fans Return Sheck Wes To Sender For Allegedly ABUSING Her — But Why Is She Apologizing?

Justine Skye Hints That Sheck Wes Allegedly Abused Her

Justine Skye recently detailed an abuse she endured through the lyrics and visuals for her single “Build” and now fans think she’s implicating rising rapper Sheck Wes as her abuser. Sheck Wes is a popular rapper in the NYC market with his song “Mo Bomba” that has quickly spread all over radio. He is signed to Travis Scott and stays booked at festivals and everywhere just off of that one random hit. Apparently, he and Justine dated before he blew up.

In a thread about the rapper being abusive, Justine liked two tweets, including this one:

Sheck wes is an abuser… somehow this will be conveniently and selectively forgotten even tho anyone with sense knows that mo bamba don’t even bang like dat — chrißy (@stopchrissy) November 18, 2018

Justine subsequently liked another tweet referring to Sheck’s alleged abusive towards Justine being blanketed by his newfound celebrity that read, “it’s probably tough as hell for her to watch her abuser’s star rise the way his has recently.”

yep girl. it’s probably tough as hell for her to watch her abuser’s star rise the way his has recently. fuck him. — moonlit (@LO4O4) November 16, 2018

In related news, Justine Skye apologized for supporting another alleged abuser two years ago. We previously reported in 2015 that Justine defended Ian Connor after several young women came forward to say he used his social media clout to lure them in person and then rape them. After the Shek Wes rumors spread, folks began to call out nJustine’s “karma” for supporting Ian Connor amid rape accusations.

Here is what she had to say:

As far as confirming that Sheck was the person who put hands on her, Justine says, “it’s just something for you to talk about today. That’s just the reality of it. But I made a video about it in hopes that it can inspire someone else to get away for their abusive partner…That was my goal.”

I never said who it was because I knew it wouldn’t matter to a lot of you.. it’s just something for you to talk about today. That’s just the reality of it.

But I made a video about it in hopes that it can inspire someone else get away for their abusive partner.. That was my goal — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) November 18, 2018

