Delusional 1 & 2: Shamari And Ronnie DeVoe Are Already ANNOYING #RHOA Fans Over This…

Ronnie DeVoe & Shamari DeVoe’s #RHOA Debut Was A Viewer Disaster

Things got awkward last night on the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” for folks watching the DeVoes. They made their introduction on the reality show and viewers didn’t warm up to their personalities at all!

The issue was that Shamari and Ronnie are everything but humble when it comes to their accomplishments. So conceited, Shamaria and Ronnie showed themselves recording a “Jay-Z and Beyonce” style album. Shamari also told everyone that her group Blaque is on the same level as Xscape, and then Ronnie handed out some unsolicited performance advice to Kandi — the woman who BOOKED him and his buddies to open for her group on tour this year!

Ronnie had one word of advice for Kandi, “placement.” Look at the “placement” of everyone’s body language in the clip, they are over him!

Fans watching the show went IN on the DeVoes and their delusions of grandeur…

Lolol who casted the Devoe’s? Bc I have some questions. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/yHKdJtu2iJ — Jas (@withloveamina) November 19, 2018

Hit the flip to see how folks roasted Shamari and Ronnie for displaying their delusion all over television.