Diddy Breaks His Silence To Mourn The Mother Of His Kids, Kim Porter, Alongside Family

Kimora Lee Simmons was photographed crying outside Kim Porter’s home Thursday following news of her passing. She posted a long and touching memorial about her grief and the history they shared as former models who raised their children as cousins. She posted a slideshow of photos that included Kim as one of her bridesmaids at her wedding to Russell Simmons and family vacation pictures from over the years.:

At your homegoing celebration today it became all too real that you are not coming back. I cannot stop crying but I will be strong for you. Gone WAY too soon. Wtf. I am in shock. To my beautiful friend and sister, I love you.❤️ This is unbelievable. When I first heard the news, I was angry that someone would play such a stupid ass joke.

They said you were in your room sleeping. Aoki and I rushed to your house to tell you to ‘get up and come your ass outside!’ But soon as i arrived I realized you would not come. Every room I walk into now I think, “ok, I will just go and get Kim.” But I see that I cannot. This is all too close and too sad. Your light was a beaming beacon for so many. You are A WHOLE MOOD! You are a girls girl which is why we’ve stayed close always. We are so alike in so many ways, we shared clothes, food, attitudes, friends, enemies, the greatest happinesses and the worst sadnesses. We’ve been married, given birth, raised families, gotten divorced, experienced death and everything in between-together. You are a great mama. Between us we have 8 kids who are all cousins. We are, and will always be-a family. I will look after yours and you will look after and guide us all.

What a beautiful, loving, sassy soul to have lost. We love you forever. May God bless your journey. We will never stop crying for you❤️🕊 #kimporter #forevermylady #rip 😢 #blackexcellence