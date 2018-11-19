Diddy Breaks His Silence To Mourn The Mother Of His Kids, Kim Porter, Alongside Family
Kim Porter Mourned By Ex, Diddy, Son Quincy, Misa Hylton And Sarah Chapman
In the days since Kim Porter’s unexpected death Thursday the model and socialite received an abundance of tributes on social media from scores of celebrities, including Rihanna, Tina Lawson and T.I. Diddy, who fathered Porter’s three youngest children, mourned in silence until Sunday, when he expressed his grief openly by posting tributes on Twitter and Instagram.
For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER SHIT!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love 🖤
Throughout the afternoon the mogul mourned his late love with photos expressing his endless devotion.
Words can’t explain 🖤FOREVER AND EVER AND EVER!!! Infinity and BEYOND!!!!
#KIMPORTER 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
I’ll raise our family just like you taught me to. Love you forever!!!! 🖤 I CANT BELIEVE THIS SH**!!!!!! FUUUUU*********!!!!!! Smfh
Absolutely heartbreaking… Diddy wasn’t the only family member to pay tribute Sunday. Kim’s oldest son Quincy also broke his silence, and Misa Hylton and Sarah Chapman — who also mothered children with the music mogul also paid their respects publicly.
Kim’s 27-year-old son Quincy Brown Combs posted a photo with his mother and younger twin sisters Jessie and D’Lila. His message to his mother read:
I am broken…& the only thing that makes sense right now is that you were way too good for this silly world we live in. I love you so much MOMMY. Please give Mee-Maw the biggest hug and kiss for me. ♥️💔♥️
We’re praying for Quincy, Christian, Jessie, D’Lila, Diddy and the whole family. Sending them love and light during this difficult time — likely even more difficult with the holidays approaching.
Kim Kim Kim For the last 20 years we have raised our children together, my mind cannot begin to wrap around the fact that you are not going to be here. Thank you for being a 2nd mother to Justin and for loving Niko and Madison just the same. This is one of the most shocking and painful experiences that I have ever been through. A devastating loss to our family. Not that long ago we had a dope conversation about the kids and how proud we were of them all. We spoke about their futures and how we could come together to support them in business. That was a very special conversation. But you were cool like that, and that is what I will miss the most. Our inside jokes and the fact that we shared an unspoken understanding around what it was like to raise our children in this life. I promise to love and protect Quincy, Chris, D’lila and Jessie. I will always be here for them. Rest in Power Beautiful Queen ♥️ #familyForever. . . Thank you everyone for your prayers and comforting words. Please continue to pray for us.💔
Misa Hylton, the mother of Diddy’s 24-year-old son Justin, also took to Instagram sharing a glimpse of the special relationship she had with Porter:
Sarah Chapman, the mother of Diddy’s 12-year-old daughter Chance paid her respects on social media as well Sunday with a short but sweet message:
A mother’s love…nothing like it. Rest in paradise Kim, and know your kids are covered in prayer and love. Your light will always shine thru your children and the way they all love each other is a blessing beyond words. 🙏🏽💝💫
This can't be real I keep waking up hoping this is all a bad dream.. I just don't understand. The other day we were all together dancing & celebrating! My second mother, thank you for loving & accepting me as one of your own I will forever cherish all the special moments and talks we had together please stay close with us and let us hear your voice to guide us. @quincy @kingcombs Jessie & D'lilah I got yall forever!
Justin Combs posted a message of disbelief, after just recently celebrating with Porter before her unexpected passing. He expressed gratitude for her warmth toward him and pledged to be there for his brothers and sisters:
This has to be such a difficult time for the whole family, but Diddy and Kim did right by their kids to bond them so closely that they can provide the kind of support and love that will help get them through this tremendous hardship.
At your homegoing celebration today it became all too real that you are not coming back. I cannot stop crying but I will be strong for you. Gone WAY too soon. Wtf. I am in shock. To my beautiful friend and sister, I love you.❤️ This is unbelievable. When I first heard the news, I was angry that someone would play such a stupid ass joke. They said you were in your room sleeping. Aoki and I rushed to your house to tell you to ‘get up and come your ass outside!’ But soon as i arrived I realized you would not come. Every room I walk into now I think, “ok, I will just go and get Kim.” But I see that I cannot. This is all too close and too sad. Your light was a beaming beacon for so many. You are A WHOLE MOOD! You are a girls girl which is why we’ve stayed close always. We are so alike in so many ways, we shared clothes, food, attitudes, friends, enemies, the greatest happinesses and the worst sadnesses. We’ve been married, given birth, raised families, gotten divorced, experienced death and everything in between-together. You are a great mama. Between us we have 8 kids who are all cousins. We are, and will always be-a family. I will look after yours and you will look after and guide us all. What a beautiful, loving, sassy soul to have lost. We love you forever. May God bless your journey. We will never stop crying for you❤️🕊 #kimporter #forevermylady #rip 😢 #blackexcellence
Kimora Lee Simmons was photographed crying outside Kim Porter’s home Thursday following news of her passing. She posted a long and touching memorial about her grief and the history they shared as former models who raised their children as cousins. She posted a slideshow of photos that included Kim as one of her bridesmaids at her wedding to Russell Simmons and family vacation pictures from over the years.:
Quincy’s father Al B. Sure also mourned Porter this weekend, hashtagging the song he penned for her as his caption alongside praying hands…
💔@LadyKP #ForeverMyLady 🙏🏽
Kim’s best friend Eboni Elektra posted the same video as Diddy on Friday, using only broken hearts as her caption
💔💔💔💔💔💔
So sad. Kim Porter was a beautiful woman both inside and out from all of these accounts and it’s clear that her legacy will live on through her loved ones.
R.I.P. Kim
