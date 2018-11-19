Ashley Graham Shares Her Sweet Swirl Love Story And Says She Wouldn’t Let Her Hubby Hit For HOW LONG?!

Ashley Graham Reveals The Long Story Behind Her Marrying Director Justin Ervin

We always wondered about the story behind Ashley Graham’s sweet swirly matrimony-dom with director Justin Ervin and the body positive model ended up revealing the WHOLE beautiful backstory during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast last Thursday.

It turns out Graham had a rocky road to her happy ending after dating some jerk when she was in her early 20’s who was abusive — not just mentally and emotionally but also physically.

“I knew that I was a stronger woman for breaking up with him, and in feeling stronger for breaking up with him I was like, ‘What is it that I need to do to change myself so I don’t get back into that situation?'”

It was then that Ashley determined she needed to do a better job of keeping the cookies in the jar.

“My problem is I keep giving it up too soon, I keep having sex too soon with these guys.”

And while spirituality didn’t initially have anything to do with Graham’s decision to abstain — she did eventually find herself in some hallowed halls after her mom confronted her about abusing tequila.

“My mom said, ‘rehab or church,'” Graham revealed. “And I was like, ‘I’m not an alcoholic, so I’ll just go to church.”

It was in the elevator of the NYC church that Graham began attending that she first encountered her hubby.

“The next thing you know I’m in the elevator… and I’m volunteering that Sunday. I’m the elevator lady.” “The one guy says to the other guy, ‘If you don’t talk to her I am.’ I blushed. And the next thing ya know, Justin, my husband, was the one who stayed in the elevator.”

