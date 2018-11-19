Hi Hater: Kandi & Porsha Are Back Beefing Over This Tattoo ‘Truth’ About Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams And Kandi Burruss Feud Over Dennis McKinley

Two RHOA stars who previously laid their beef to rest are no longer on good terms. As previously reported Kandi hinted that she knew Porsha’s fiance Dennis McKinley and on Sunday’s episode she revealed exactly what she meant.

Kandi was seen at her new Old Lady Gang location with her friend Carmon and Porsha’s ex-assistant Jami discussing the cast trip to Miami—and Porsha’s boo.

Things got especially interesting however when Jami revealed that one of her friends dated Dennis for several years before he allegedly broke things off with her for Porsha.

Jami: “Yeah, I know him. My friend dated him. When we were in Africa, she found out ’cause her friend texted her and said that he’s with Porsha now, and so it was a big situation. She was crying!” Kandi: “You mean, she didn’t know he was dating somebody? That can’t be right because I know a couple girls that he was dating during that time.”

Kandi then noted that she knows someone whose name and face Dennis tattoed on him and Jami confirmed that her friend’s name is on the Hot Dog Factory owner’s body. All the while the ladies were messily discussing Dennis, Porsha was revealing to her mother that he tattooed her name on his leg and plans to tattoo her face on his back.

Rut roh…

Kandi: “He falls pretty quickly — and he tattoos people’s names on him. I think he got her face and her name…” Jami: “She [her friend] said that he had a tattoo of her name. […] He cooks for chicks, but his other girls will be the ones cooking for the other girls. [Porsha] just needs to check his receipts because he’s sending somebody to the grocery store to go cook the food.” Carmon: “Cook, tattoo, [Rolex] watch—it works for him!”

Damn, damn, damn—it’s not looking good for Dennis. If you believe Kandi, Jami, and Carmon, then Dennis tattooing a woman’s face on his body is less meaningful than Porsha thinks.

While the episode was airing, Kandi clapped back at a Porsha Williams fan account (that she thought was the real Porsha) who accused her of hating.

“Don’t check me, check your man!” said Kandi.

In case yal are wondering! Sis deleted, guess she is in her feelings 🤷🏽‍♀️ #RHOA pic.twitter.com/vcxhfgCF5T — Porsha Williams (@PorshaWiIIiams) November 19, 2018

Woo chile, the shade!

