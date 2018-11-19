DalySundays People Think Kenya Moore’s Messily Doing THIS To Diss #RHOA

RHOA shade files???

Kenya Moore Accused Of Shading “Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

Kenya Moore is catching flack from RHOA fans who think she’s being shady. Just before episode 3 of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” dropped, Kenya posted a picture of her hubby Marc Daly in the delivery room while she gave birth to their daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly.

According to fans, however, it was a precalculated move to draw attention to her instead of the latest episode of RHOA. Mind you, last Sunday Kenya posted baby Brookyln’s tiny hand on her Instagram…

and the day of the RHOA premiere she gave birth via C-section.

People are now trolling her page with the #DalySundays hashtag and telling her that it’s obvious shes’s trolling the Bravo show.

I'm happy for you Kenya. The post you made last Sunday was good but doing another one this Sunday just makes you look desperate for attention. — Ladyred (@ladyred108) November 19, 2018

Twice as many people commented on this than #RHOA episode. IJS Kenya Moore's Sunday Night Photo Drops Continue https://t.co/VAV3hl520l via @TamaraTattles — TamaraTattles (@TamaraTattles) November 19, 2018

Do YOU think Kenya’s purposely posting her pictures to troll RHOA???