#DalySundays People Think Kenya Moore’s Messily Doing THIS To Diss #RHOA
Kenya Moore Accused Of Shading “Real Housewives Of Atlanta”
Kenya Moore is catching flack from RHOA fans who think she’s being shady. Just before episode 3 of “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” dropped, Kenya posted a picture of her hubby Marc Daly in the delivery room while she gave birth to their daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly.
View this post on Instagram
It all started with you… If I had not met my king I would not have become a mother to the most beautiful baby I have ever seen I am so thankful for you You two are my whole world. I love you Mr. Daly—Mrs. Daly #mrdaly #thatmrsdalytoyou #blessed #thankful #fairytale #family #brooklyndaly
According to fans, however, it was a precalculated move to draw attention to her instead of the latest episode of RHOA. Mind you, last Sunday Kenya posted baby Brookyln’s tiny hand on her Instagram…
and the day of the RHOA premiere she gave birth via C-section.
View this post on Instagram
#BrooklynDorisDaly is here! Thank you @people for sharing our journey She's so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I'm very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all. #TheDalys #babydaly #BrooklynDaly #family #love
People are now trolling her page with the #DalySundays hashtag and telling her that it’s obvious shes’s trolling the Bravo show.
Do YOU think Kenya’s purposely posting her pictures to troll RHOA???
