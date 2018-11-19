Stop, Hammer Time: Tekashi69 And Crew Arrested By ATF For Racketeering And Firearms

Tekashi69 Arrested By ATF For Federal Racketeering And Firearms

Tekashi69 is likely going to prison.

According to TMZ, the rainbow-haired rapper, his recently-fired manager Shottie, and another former associate Faheem “Crippy” Walter were popped by ATF agents last night in NYC.

The arrest is said to be the result of a joint investigation by the ATF, NYPD, and Homeland Security. Bottom line, this means that 6ix9ine, who was already on VERY thin ice with the judge who handed him probation, would be hard-pressed to avoid prison.

We’re awaiting more details to be released about the racketeering and gun charges, but things look bad for Tekashi in the few short days before his new album Dummy Boy is released this Friday.