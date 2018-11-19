Blackity Black In Love: This Spectacular Wedding Entrance Will Make You Turn All The Way Up
- By Bossip Staff
LITTEST Wedding Entrance EVER
We knew North Carolina gem Winston-Salem State University was lit but this spectacular wedding entrance was a next-level LITuation that blended HBCU excellence with Blackity Black love in the greatest way ever. Like, EVER ever.
Much love to ESPN’s Cornell W. Jones and his beautiful bride. You can follow them here and here.
