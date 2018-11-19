#LHHH Reunion: Kimberly And Teairra Mari Finally Make Peace, K Says She Lick Sade’s Holiest Hole [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood Reunion

Source: VH1 / VH1

Kimbery Apologizes To Teairra Mari, Says She Wants Sex With Sade

The Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood Reunion is in full swing and in the latest sneak peak Kimberly and Teairra Mari had a heartfelt conversation. But the real news is the freaky-deeky shot that Kimberly shoots with Akbar’s fine azz wife Sade in the midst of her apology to Teairra…

We are VERY here for that sex tape (a sex tape released with consent, of course…)

Categories: News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.