#LHHH Reunion: Kimberly And Teairra Mari Finally Make Peace, K Says She Lick Sade’s Holiest Hole [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kimbery Apologizes To Teairra Mari, Says She Wants Sex With Sade
The Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood Reunion is in full swing and in the latest sneak peak Kimberly and Teairra Mari had a heartfelt conversation. But the real news is the freaky-deeky shot that Kimberly shoots with Akbar’s fine azz wife Sade in the midst of her apology to Teairra…
We are VERY here for that sex tape (a sex tape released with consent, of course…)
