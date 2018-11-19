So Sad: Father Speaks After Seeing 10-Year-Girl Who Killed His Baby Boy In Court

10-Year-Old Girl Charged With Murder Of Baby, Father Speaks

A Wisconsin man is breaking his silence about the 10-year-old child who allegedly “stomped” on his 6-month-old son’s head, causing his death while at daycare. According to the Daily Mail, the father went to see the girl face her day in court last week, where she cried as she entered the room. Unphased, the father says the young girl is a criminal and deserves to be in handcuffs.

‘As opposed to seeing it as a 10-year-old girl, I saw it as the person who killed my son,’ Nate Liedl said. ‘She, in my opinion, deserved to be in shackles or handcuffs. She’s a criminal.’

Reportedly, police said the girl, who is a foster child who lived at the daycare center, was alone in the house at the time and everyone else was outside playing. She told investigators that she had picked Jaxon up but then panicked when she dropped him. Police were told that she stomped on his head when baby Jaxon started crying. Unfortunately, when paramedics arrived at the daycare center to find Jaxon unresponsive and bleeding from his head.

All of this occurred coincidently while baby Jaxon’s father was on his way to pick him up. He arrives as soon as the ambulances arrived. The father said he followed the ambulance to the hospital and said he never imagined it being as bad as it was.

‘They had mentioned what are we going to do if his heart stops, and it caught me completely off guard. I had sent a couple messages out to family to let them know that Jaxon’s not going to make it. I remember, I broke down out there pretty bad. Yeah, it really hit hard,’ Liedl said. ‘I waited 37 years for my own little baby boy. I was extremely lucky because he didn’t cry, no fussing, he was happy smiles all the time.’

Jaxon’s funeral was held on Thursday. The girl charged with his murder will face court again on December 11.

So sad.